Hilarie Burton: 5 Things To Know About Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Wife

Sorry ladies, but Negan is off the market! ‘The Walking Dead’ star has been with Hilarie Burton for years, and here’s everything you need to know about the ‘One Tree Hill’ actress!

1.) Hilarie’s Big Break Came Thanks To MTV

Back in the day, MTV used to do nationwide searches for their next “VJ” — aka video jockey. Not only did Hilarie audition and compete against other contestants, but she won! During her time as a MTV personality, she made her scripted debut on Dawson’s Creek in 2002.

2.) She Played Peyton Sawyer On ‘One Tree Hill’

Though you may not have known about her MTV days, chances are you’re very familiar with what came next: One Tree Hill. Hilarie had a starring role on the young adult series alongside Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush for six years. Unfortunately she didn’t stick around for the final three seasons, but her Peyton left an impression to last the remaining characters a lifetime.

3.) Hilarie & Jeffrey Met In 2009

In 2009, Hilarie and Jeffrey met and totally hit it off — so much so that they gave birth to their first child together, Augustus, in March 2010. The family of three allegedly live in upstate New York, far away from the bright lights of Hollywood!

4.) Are They Or Aren’t They?

While it’s been reported that Hilarie and Jeffrey are married, in 2015 The Walking Dead actor clarified that they actually had not officially tied the knot just yet. “I’m not technically married yet but we say we are and eventually we will be,” he told Inquirer.net. “I can’t stop working is the problem. So it’s hard to seal that deal.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for both Jeffrey and Hilarie to confirm whether or not they are married, so stay tuned!

5.) Hilarie Is Very Protective Of Jeffrey

Now that her husband is a mega star thanks to his role as Negan, his lady of almost seven years feels the need to keep him safe from dedicated (but sometimes rabid) fans. “Yeah, I feel like I’ve kind of had to turn into this like raging bully to protect him!” Hilarie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in December 2016. “Like I’ve got my hand out a lot, you know, you turn into, not to be a stereotype, but a b-tch! You gotta protect the home front!”

