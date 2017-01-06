Esteban Santiago: 5 Things To Know About The Florida Airport Shooting Suspect

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Esteban Santiago became the talk of America on Jan. 6 for allegedly opening fire in Fort Lauderdale Airport and killing 5 people while injuring 8 more. If you want to learn more about him, we have 5 facts here.

1. The gun he used to shoot 13 people was legal. Esteban had the gun lawfully shipped in his checked luggage on a flight from Anchorage, Alaska to Minneapolis, Minnesota and finally Fort Lauderdale. When he arrived at the airport in Florida, he took it out of his luggage at the baggage claim and opened fire on the crowd waiting for their bags.

2. He’s an American citizen. Esteban was born and raised in New Jersey, making him an American citizen. However, he allegedly has roots in Puerto Rico.

3. He was ex-military. Esteban served in the Army Reserves, and allegedly had military identification on him during the attack. Photos on his Badoo page show him in full military camo gear, complete with helmet and goggles while taking a selfie. Pete Williams of NBC says that he may have done a tour in Iraq and returned seeming mentally unstable. He was said to have been honorably discharged 4 months before the attack.

4. He’s claimed to have ties to ISIS. Esteban once “walked into an FBI office in Anchorage and claimed he was being forced to fight for ISIS,” sources told CBS. Because of this concerning claim, police were called and brought him to a psychiatric facility. They seemed to believe that this was part of his mental illness, not a legitimate claim.

5. He was not injured. Esteban was taken into police custody with no injuries. After shooting 13 people, he had to reload his handgun to continue his shooting spree, and that’s when police took the opportunity to grab him and stop the violence. He is currently in custody being questioned.

