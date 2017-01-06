Deshaun Watson: 5 Things About The Clemson Tigers’ Star Quarterback

Rex/Shutterstock

Clemson faces the Alabama Crimson Tide in an epic College Football National Championship rematch on Jan. 9, and Deshaun Watson hopes to bring home the win for the Tigers. Before the game, learn all about Clemson’s sensational QB and why this is his last chance at college football glory.

1. He’s a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

Deshaun Watson is one of the biggest names in college football. The 21-year-old has only lost two games during his tenure as the Clemson Tigers’ starting quarterback, per ForTheWin, and that has earned him two consecutive Heisman Trophy nominations. Sadly, he hasn’t been able to win the award, coming in 3 rd place in 2015 (after winner Derrick Henry, 22, and Christian McCaffrey, 20) and 2 nd in 2016 (after winter Lamar Jackson, 19.)

2. Deshaun is a dual-threat.

Deshaun’s not the most accurate quarterback, racking up 17 interceptions in 2016. Still he’s been a powerhouse while taking the snaps for Clemson. He’s thrown over 4,000 yards for 35 touchdowns. On top of that, he’s quick on his feet, running for nearly 600 yards for eight touchdowns. Nice!

3. He’s incredibly confident.

After the Alabama Crimson Tide beat Clemson for the National Championship in 2016, Deshaun vowed to take his Tigers back to the title game. “I have high standards for me and my teammates, and this is where we wanted to be,” he said, per the Orlando Sentinel. “We weren’t going to sit there and say we’re not going to be in Tampa or in the national championship.”

4. 815 is a very important number to him.

For the first 11 years of his life, Deshaun lived with his mother, Deann, and his three siblings at the 815t Harrison Square housing projects in Gainesville, Georgia. Thanks to help from Habitat for Humanity and Atlanta Falcons’ Warrick Dunn’s Home for the Holidays charity, Deshaun’s family was given a home of their own. He still writes 815 on his wristband before each game to remind him of where he comes from, according to Sports Illustrated.

5. He’s headed to the NFL.

Clemson fans will be sad to see Deshaun play in the title game, because it’ll be the last time he’ll wear the orange and purple. He’s making himself eligible for the 2017 NFL draft, according to Sports Illustrated, and many expect him to be a first round draft pick. Can he end his college career by raising the championship trophy?



