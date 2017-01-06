Chrissy Metz: 5 Things To Know About The ‘This Is Us’ Breakout Star

Image Courtesy of NBC

Chrissy Metz continues to wow audiences week after week on ‘This Is Us,’ so much that she earned her first Golden Globe nomination this year! So, who is the stunning actress? Here’s a quick rundown.

1. Chrissy Metz‘s role on This is Us landed her a nomination. The 36-year-old actress is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Kate on This is Us. She’s up against her costar Mandy Moore, as well as Olivia Colman, Lena Headey and Thandie Newton.

2. Chrissy’s other roles include a five-episode arc on American Horror Story: Freak Show as Barbara/Ima Wiggles, My Name is Earl as Chunk and a guest-starring spot on Entourage. She was actually discovered in Gainesville, Fla., (she was born in Homestead), at a talent event she was attending as her sister’s chaperone!

3. She also loves to design clothes — well, sort of. In a recent interview with Elle magazine, she revealed she helped pick out her Critics’ Choice Awards gown after seeing the fabric; she told her stylist what she liked and they created it together.

4. The actress made headlines when she said that losing weight in real life was part of her “contract” for This is Us. However, she since said that that wasn’t what she had meant. “It wasn’t mandated in the contract, and I probably — if I ever said the word contract, I didn’t mean it in that way,” she told People magazine. “I was pitched that the trajectory of Kate is that she’s going to lose weight. That is who and what’s going on.”

5. She recently suffered from a torn meniscus! She was spotted in a wheelchair when returning to LA after spending the holidays in Florida with her family, and admitted she injured herself during that vacation. Luckily, she’ll be okay!

