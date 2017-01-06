Harry Styles Dropping Secret Solo Album? Find Out When He’s Releasing New Music

REX/Shutterstock

Have our prayers FINALLY been answered? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Harry Styles might be releasing a secret solo album — sooner than anyone expected. Read on to find how when you’ll be able to hear the hottie’s new tracks!

He’s hot enough to model, he’s wrapped on the movie Dunkirk, and now he’s releasing a solo album. Harry Styles, 22, is the epitome of a triple threat! “Instead of dropping something around Dunkirk, Harry is working on dropping music and a full album right around the Grammys,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks the surprise and shock of it all will make a bigger splash, instead of announcing a release date. He has enough songs to put out an album, it’s just the final logistics that are being worked out now.”

Do we even have to say how HUGE and AMAZING this news is?! We totally get that Harry’s been hard at work filming the war movie flick, but the time has come for him to return to the recording studio. Plus, all his friends from One Direction are doing it now too! While the English hottie’s been chasing his acting dreams, former bandmates Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have been tearing up the music charts. It’s tough competition out there, but Harry is up to the task!

Zayn in particular is on our musical radars right now for his collaboration with Taylor Swift. The former Twitter enemies ditched the feud they one shared to make magic happen on the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is one of those dark yet romantic jams that perfectly matches the movie’s mix of pleasure and pain (we really mean S&M). Maybe Zayn’s insane success lit a fire under Harry’s butt to get back to his musical roots! We can’t wait to her his new stuff!

