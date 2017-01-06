Chrissy Metz: ‘This Is Us’ Star Reveals Details On Her Nasty Injury Before The Golden Globes

Image Courtesy of TMZ

What the heck happened to Chrissy Metz? After she was was spotted in a wheelchair at the airport, the actress revealed her injury — and how exactly it happened. Oh, and it involved cutting a rug.

Not to worry, Chrissy Metz will still be at the Golden Globes! Fans freaked out when spotting the This is Us star at the airport on Jan. 4, in a wheelchair upon returning from a family vacation. It turns out she actually tore her meniscus in her left knee during the holidays while in Gainesville, Florida.

“My sister and my niece and nephew, we went on a walk, and I don’t know if I irritated it there, but come New Year’s Day, I literally couldn’t walk,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “So I don’t really know when it happened or how it happened but it did.” Clearly her spirits were still up as she added, “I did cut a little bit of a rug with my nephew on New Year’s Eve, so maybe that was the kicker.”

Following that, Chrissy got a cortisone shot and revealed that it’s more the inflammation that is slowing her down. “It’s not pain, it’s really just discomfort and the knee being swollen and the inflammation,” she said. “I’m definitely hobbling but the cortisone shot is actually taken into effect already I can’t be on my feet a lot, and they just asked me to ice it every 20 minutes.”

Whether or not she’ll need surgery is still up in the air, depending on how the shot does and if the swelling goes down. But one thing is for sure: she’ll be at the Globes! She’s nominated for the first time ever for Best Supporting Actress, and the show is nominated for Best Drama. “I wouldn’t miss this! Are you kidding? No way,” she said.

This Is Us returns on NBC on Jan. 10.

