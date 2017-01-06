Manchester City Vs. West Ham United Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

This should be good! Manchester City take on West Ham United in the third round of the English FA Cup at London Stadium on Jan. 6, and there should be plenty of goals. Check out all the action on the pitch right here!

Manchester City will be looking to win the iconic trophy this season but they will have to defeat West Ham United in this cup clash to do it. They will travel to London as favorites but the home team is more than capable of beating them too.

Man City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, needs his team to keep winning matches as their season has not gone to plan thus far. The Spaniard has one of the best squads in Europe but sometimes they fall short, despite all the talent. West Ham on the other hand will be looking for a decent cup run to cheer-up their fans after a poor league campaign.

Sports fans can see all the exciting action starts at 2:55 PM ET, on Fox Sports.

In Manchester City’s fans want to see their team win the FA Cup this season they will need the likes of Sergio Aguero, 28, and Kevin De Bruyne, 25, to bring their A-game at Wembley Stadium. But their 3rd round draw against West Ham is not an easy game. West Ham manager, Slaven Bilic, will be telling the likes of Andy Carroll, 27, and Dimitri Payet, 29, to really attack the visitors in the hope of getting an early goal.

The key to this game will be if West Ham can defend well against City’s strikers. They were unlucky to get a man sent off in their recent loss to Manchester United but still played well. If they can get an early goal against City then who knows, perhaps they can cause an upset in this cup tie. However, if the visitors score early then it could be a really long game for the home side.

