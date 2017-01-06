Former Mexican President Blasts Donald Trump: We’re ‘Not Paying For Your ‘F***** Wall’

REX/Shutterstock

Oh snap! Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is throwing epic shade at President-Elect Donald Trump. He’s blasting the tycoon’s border wall plans, saying there is absolutely no way his county is going to pay for the ‘racist monument.’ Keep reading for how he’s put Donald on notice!

Hah! It looks like Donald Trump, 70, isn’t the only world leader who uses Twitter to get his thoughts across. Vicente Fox, 74, was Mexico’s president from 2000-2006 and he put Donald on blast, telling him in a series of tweets Jan. 6 that, “TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that f****** wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.”

He’s busing Donald’s chops about his campaign promise that “We’re going to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it,” because now the tycoon is having to dial back his pledge. Donald tweeted out, “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!” earlier in the day and it obviously set Vicente off big time!

TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that fucken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

He even called Donald’s “Great Wall” a “racist monument” for good measure and vowed his nation will never have anything to do with paying for it.

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Vicente then went on to taunt Donald about the intelligence report that came out Jan. 6 saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin,64, ordered an effort to influence the Nov. 8 election in Donald’s favor. He even questioned Donald’s legitimacy as PEOTUS! Well, he did win the Electoral College and will be our 45th president come Jan. 20, but we love that a former world leader is going off on him on Donald’s favorite platform of Twitter!

Sr Trump,the intelligence report is devastating.Losing election by more than 3M votes and in addition this.Are you a legitimate president? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

