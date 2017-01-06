T.I. & Tiny Giggle With Baby Daughter During Sweet Family Dinner — Divorce Off?

Courtesy of Instagram

What divorce? T.I, 36, and Tiny, 41, appear to be back in good graces and back in love! The now-splitting couple, along with their adorable baby daughter Heiress Diana, sat down for family dinner on Jan. 6 looking happier than ever. The rapper cradled Heiress in his arms as he playfully pressed a citrusy lemon against her lips, laughing the entire time. Thank goodness Tiny recorded the funny moment and posted it to her Instagram so we can watch it on repeat! So if things are so smoothly, does this mean they’re calling off the divorce?

Daddy trying to teach @heiressdharris a lesson cause she wanna eat every damn thing! She showed him!! Lol #PHD #Lucky7 💜 A video posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:38am PST

As of right now, there haven’t been any reconciliation announcements, but we’re thinking positive! There is a slight glimmer of hope because TMZ reported in late Dec. that the rapper wants Tiny back! Sources told the site that he is trying to talk sense into her after their rough patch. All relationships have their ups and down, but in the end, is it really worth throwing away their 15-year romance? We don’t think so! At this point we’re praying that Tiny takes T.I back and they make more beautiful babies together.

That being said, it may take some time to work out their possible trust issues. There was a lot of he-said she-said going on when it came to Tiny’s interesting friendship with Floyd Mayweather. The boxer is basically T.I’s worst enemy in Hollywood, so when rumors broke out that he slept with the rapper’s wife, all hell broke loose! It was actually Floyd who said they hooked up! It came straight from his mouth during a boxing press conference. We don’t know whether his shocking statement is true or not, but he better not interfere with T.I and Tiny’s possible reunion!

