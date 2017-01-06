‘The Fosters’: See The Heartbreaking Photos From The Season 4B Premiere

Image Courtesy of Freeform

Grab your tissues now. Actually, grab the whole box. Photos from the season 4B premiere of ‘The Fosters’ have been revealed, and they’re absolutely devastating. Check out the photos of Jesus, Lena, Stef, and more!

These photos from the premiere are going to put you through the wringer. The show will pick up right where it left off in Aug. 2016. After a vicious fight with Nick (Louis Hunter) in the season 4A finale, Jesus (Noah Centineo) is rushed to the hospital. Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) are right by Jesus’ side as he fights for his life.

In one photo, Jesus’ condition worsens and Stef freaks out. Lena also goes to the chapel to pray for her son. Thankfully, it looks like Jesus is going to pull through. In another photo, Jesus is awake and resting. Whew! Stef comforts him after he wakes up.

But Jesus isn’t the only Foster in the hospital. In one picture from the premiere, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is getting her blood pressure taken. She’s likely going to be feeling a lot of guilt regarding Jesus this season, especially since Jesus and Nick were fighting over her.

This is the official synopsis for the premiere: “In the aftermath of Jesus’ fight with Nick over Mariana, Jesus is knocked out. On the way to the hospital, things take a turn for the worse, leaving him fighting for his life. Meanwhile, Callie (Maia Mitchell) finds herself in a dangerous situation after taking a ride with Troy and Mariana is guilt-ridden over the fact that her actions led to Jesus’ current condition.”

In an interview with our sister site TVLine, executive producer Joanna Johnson revealed that Jesus will be really struggling with the aftermath of his injury. There will be “some interesting and surprising stories about what happens when people have… changes in personality, as well as other physical and mental symptoms,” she said.

The Fosters returns Jan. 31 on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for season 4 of The Fosters? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.