The Flaming Lips just dropped a track off their upcoming album ‘Oczy Mlody’ today, Jan. 6, and it features none other than Miley Cyrus. LISTEN to the awesome new song ‘We A Famly’ right here!

“At first this song was intended to be part of the Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz record,” said The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne. “Then we (her and us) lost interest in it…It was, back then, very slow and serious…But after speeding it up (a lot) and adding the galloping ‘We A Famly’ sing-a-long bit we thought it was dorky enough and fun enough to present to the world. And…We (Cyrus, 24, and us) really do say to each other, all the time, ‘We A Famly.'” Love it!

Here’s what Miley sings during her part:

It’s been a long hot summer

I miss you it’s a bummer yeah

We both travelin’

You’re somewhere south of Wichita

I’m up here somewhere under the moon

I can’t see you..

Flyin’ along the engines hummin’

Jesus and the spaceships comin’ down

Oh and I just can’t imagine life without you ever happen now

It’s you and me… we a famly

Of course, Milez and The Flaming Lips previously collaborated on her album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, giving fans an amazing surprise when she released it for free — without warning — after the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Classic Miley! The artists have also teamed up for the songs “Lighter”, “BB Talk” and “My Sad Christmas Song.”

You can catch The Flaming Lips on tour here.

