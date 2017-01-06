SplashNews

This is bittersweet, to say the least. Billie Lourd was comforted by none other than rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner at her mother and grandmother’s private funeral on Jan. 6. As she prepared to say her final goodbyes, the ‘Twilight’ hunk sweetly held her by the arm for the whole world to see. Check out the new photos right here.

WE SEE YOU, Taylor Lautner, 24, and Billie Lourd, 24! As much as these two have tried to remain coy about the status of their relationship, this new pic is giving off major boyfriend/girlfriend vibes. It was a heartbreaking day for Billie as said her final goodbyes to mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds at their combined funeral on Jan. 6. Fortunately, the Twilight stud was right beside the blonde stunner to be her rock! As you can see in the pics, Billie and Taylor stood with their arms entwined as she spoke with other attendees near the parked cars.

It seems Billie has been spending A LOT of time with Taylor lately. We first caught wind of their rumored romance in early Dec. when they were spotted making out at a party with the Scream Queens cast. Thanks to Keke Palmer’s tell-all Snapchat story, we were able to see them embracing each other in a slow dance on the dance floor. Taylor has his arms wrapped tightly around her waist as she rested hers on his shoulders. As they leaned in for the kiss, they pulled each other closer as if it were a scene out of The Notebook or something!

Ever since that party, they’ve basically been inseparable! Taylor was there to comfort her on the day of Carrie and Debbie’s back-to-back deaths, which must have been an emotionally draining week for Billie. To help lighten the mood and take her mind off things, Taylor took Billie bowling a few days later. It was seriously the most perfect date — they threw back some beers, got into the competitive spirit, and chowed down on chicken fingers. They’re so cute together!

