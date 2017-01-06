Steve Smith Retires From NFL With One Last Bit Of Trash Talk – See His Final Burn

Rex/Shutterstock

Steve Smith is going out the way he wants to: talking smack about his opponents. The 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, known for throwing shade as much as catching passes, retired from the NFL with one last burn. Click to see this ultimate slam.

“Dear Commissioner [Roger] Goddell,” Steve Smith, 37, started off his Jan. 2 letter to the head of the NFL. The now former-Baltimore Ravens wide receiver shared his retirement letter on Jan. 6, making his exit from the league official. “This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League.”

Boom. Done. With that, Steve dropped the mic on his 16-year career while throwing some shade on all the defenses that failed to stop him from catching the ball. After 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Baltimore Ravens, Steve leaves the NFL as a five-time Pro Bowl star. He’s also the 14th player in NFL history to make over 1,000 career catches and – according to ESPN — overall, the 12th in league history in receptions (1,028) and seventh in receiving yards (14, 697)

This burn was the perfect way for Steve to leave the NFL. “Man, I came out of the womb trash-talking,” he once said, according to Fox Sports, and he didn’t stop once he strapped on a pair of shoulder pads. During his time on the field, he made plenty of enemies, including then-Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall, 33. During the 2005-06 season, DeAngelo took their feud to the next level. “I will be taking a shot at him. Period,” he said. “I’m tying to kill people this year. Period.”

Steve’s reply? “I guess when you’re on the top, you have a lot of people trying to knock you down…When you’re the court jester and you’re talking to the king, you’ve got to do stuff like that…I’m not going to play games with little kids.” Ouch!

During a 2013 game between the Panthers and New England Patriots, there was plenty of shoving between Steve and Aqib Talib, 30. When asked about what happened during the game, Steve said, “You’re going to have to ask him, ‘cause he didn’t finish the game. Ice up, son. Ice up!”

Wow. The NFL just got a little quieter today. Though, just because he’s no longer on the field doesn’t mean Steve has stopped talking. Fingers crossed someone at Fox Sports or CBS makes him a Sunday football correspondent.

Are you sad that Steve retired, HollywoodLifers? What do you think about his retirement letter?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.