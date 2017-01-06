Chris Brown Warns Soulja Boy He’ll Knock Him Out: New Taunting Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh, it is ON! Chris Brown is ready to take on Soulja Boy in the ring, and he took to Instagram to send his latest nemesis a very telling message, in which he makes it clear he’s certain he’ll come out victorious in the upcoming boxing match. See it here!

Even though Chris Brown, 27, confirmed his fight against Soulja Boy, 26, it hasn’t stopped him from going off on the singer on social media! In one of his latest posts, Breezy flaunts his confidence, with a photoshopped photo of him, shirtless, in the boxing ring, victoriously standing over his opponent who’s been knocked out. There’s no caption, but really, the picture does all the talking: He’s totally taunting Soulja Boy, warning him that he’s going to completely knock him out when they go head to head in the ring!

Chris and Soulja’s online feud began earlier this week, but they’re ready to settle it like guys in the streets — a legitimate, physical fight. No specific date has been set yet, but the 27-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 5 to confirm that it’s the real deal. “Boxing match set. Legally. Man to man. No more dissing and no more bulls***,” he wrote. “Me as a black man, looked back at my actions on social media and what I thought of myself is this… ‘CLOWN.’ So this isn’t an apology. I’m taking responsibility for my ignorance.”

So, Chris didn’t exactly live up to that “no more dissing” promise, so we can expect the hype for this to build up in the coming weeks. While Chris has 50 Cent on his side, Soulja has Floyd Mayweather in his court, and claimed on Instagram that he’s being trained by the boxing great. We can’t wait to see what goes down!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win the fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy?

