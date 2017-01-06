Serena Williams Flaunts $2 Million Engagement Ring From Alexis Ohanian: See Pic

serena williams ring engagement

Serena Williams wasted no time flaunting her absolutely stunning engagement ring from fiancee, Alexis Ohanian and it is seriously massive. We are so happy for these two lovebirds and we have all the exclusive details on Serena’s fabulous new bling!

Serena Williams, 35, is officially engaged to Reddit owner, Alexis Ohanian, 33, and they are the cutest couple! Serena posted a picture of the two of them on Reddit on Jan. 5th and they both looked happier than ever. I mean, who wouldn’t be ecstatic when they received a ring that looks like hers!

Serena was flaunting the ring in the photos and it is so massive, it basically takes up her entire hand. She posed it perfectly against Alexis’ chest, showing everyone that her new bling is flawless. We got the exclusive details from celeb jeweler Shari Fabrikant of Robert Fabrikant, Inc. in NYC, and she weighed in on the new ring. “It looks like a beautiful and very expensive emerald cut diamond engagement ring. It appears to be app 12ct emerald cut diamond set in a platinum setting. The ring is a classic setting with two side stones flanking the center diamond. I am sure it is a very fine quality stone. If it is a F color VVS1, which is collection quality, the ring would run upwards of $2,000,000 retail. The engagement ring style is, in my opinion, a winner, just like her,” she said.

Whoah, let’s back-track for a second. Serena’s ring is upwards of $2,000,000!? We are freaking out — that is absolutely insane! Serena is officially the luckiest girl ever — move over Kim Kardashian.

What do you guys think of Serena’s engagement ring? Are you obsessed with her new bling as much as we are, or do you think $2 million for a ring is a bit much?

