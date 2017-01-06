Courtesy of Serena Williams/Reddit

Serena Williams has one heck of a sparkler on her ring finger! The tennis pro debut her MASSIVE engagement ring from fiance Alexis Ohanian on Jan. 5. One thing’s for sure — Alexis did good. Click to see Serena’s giant engagement ring!

Serena Williams, 35, posted the first photo of her engagement ring on Reddit on Jan. 5. While it’s not a closeup picture of the ring, you can tell the ring is absolutely gigantic. The ring sparkles and takes up a whole lot of room on her finger! In the photo, Serena is also cuddling up to Alexis Ohanian, 33. Talk about some adorable PDA!

These two are seriously so cute together! Serena has never looked happier. “Engagement shoe game,” Serena captioned the photo. The two looked like they were on date. Could this have been right after Alexis proposed?! Serena looked gorgeous in a simple white tank top and black skirt. She also sported some sick Nike sneakers to match her adorable outfit! Alexis was so dapper in a crisp suit.

This is the first time we’ve seen Serena’s giant engagement ring. Serena announced her engagement to Alexis on Dec. 28 on Reddit, which Alexis co-founded. She posted the sweetest and most heartfelt poem to reveal the exciting news. She wrote that he had whisked her away to Rome to pop the question. How romantic!

Soon after Serena broke the news, Serena headed to New Zealand to prepare for the ASB Classic tennis tournament. She managed to keep her engagement ring hidden from the world and obviously didn’t play with it on. That ring would have really weighed her down on the tennis court!

