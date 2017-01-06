Scott Disick Sings ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ To Kourtney Kardashian & Their Kids — Cute Video

This is WAY too cute for words! Ushering in the new year with some major family time, Scott Disick led Kourtney Kardashian & their adorable kids in a group singalong of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ onboard their private jet — and he got SUPER into it. Seriously, our hearts are melting! Watch the sweetness unfold here.

Looks like Scott Disick, 33, is starting the new year off on the right foot by spending some quality time with his family — and he is totally making us swoon in the process! Sharing the cutest video of him and his fam flying home on a private plane from their ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, Scott showed us true #DadGoals. In the clip, which was posted to Instagram on Jan. 5, Scott can be seen — and heard — leading the plane in song as he proudly belts out “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, can also be seen in the sweet vid holding her and Scott’s second child, Penelope Disick, 4, on her lap. And we just love how the usually-quiet P is loudly singing along with her enthusiastic father — SO cute! The twos’ sons, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, can be seen in the background, sitting with friends and their nannies. It’s hard NOT to smile while watching this family video, and fans agree!

Fly or die type A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

“One of, if not the best thing you’ve posted. Totally relatable and nice to see!!!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Oh my gosh this is adorable 😍😍😍.” Earlier in the trip, Scott and Kourtney — who rekindled their romance late last year after over a year-long breakup — posted a fierce couples pic together on Jan. 2. “Fly or die type,” Scott captioned the photo, which shows Kourt and Scott posing on the wing of their jet. It looks like these two are officially back together for good! We can only imagine how thrilled their little ones must be.

