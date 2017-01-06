Om Puri Dead: Priyanka Chopra & More Stars Mourn Actor After His Tragic Death

REX/Shutterstock

The loss of Bollywood actor Om Puri has left the world devastated. Priyanka Chopra and more actors took to Twitter to express their grief after Om’s tragic death at 66 was announced on Jan. 5. See their heartfelt tributes to the incredible actor now.

Om Puri is already so missed among the Bollywood community. See the celeb reaction to his death below:

Really sad to hear abt the demise of great veteran actor, Mr. Om Puri. Your exemplary work will keep u alive in the heart of film lovers! — Dr.GURMEET RAM RAHIM (@Gurmeetramrahim) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films…heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 6, 2017

You will live in our hearts forever through the impressions you have left with your versatility. We will miss you. RIP #OmPuri — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2017

Mr. Om Puri may your soul rest in peace. Maybe God took you away, but he has def kept you alive in our hearts ❤️🙏🏻 R.I.P — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 6, 2017

That unforgettable moment in film 'Gandhi' where #OmPuri appears for the briefest moment, you knew of the brilliance of this young new actor — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) January 6, 2017

Had meet #OmPuri sir a couple of months back only and had an amazing conversation.Saddened by his sudden demise. Rip #OmPuri ji. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2017

RIP #OmPuri saab. You've given us acting goals. You'll always be immortal with such a fine filmography. Tamas, jaane bhi do yaaro, chachi420 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 6, 2017

The industry has lost a gem today a man who gave life to so many characters beyond imagination RIP #OmPuri ji 🙏🏻 — Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) January 6, 2017

The world loses a great artist, truly one of Indian cinema's https://t.co/JKRfpmzp5U In Peace #OmPuri — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 6, 2017

Om died from a heart attack, according to Om’s close friend Ashoke Pandit. He said Om’s last rites were set to be held at the Oshiwara cremation ground at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Om was a legendary actor and starred in dozens of Indian and British films. He gave award-winning performances in films like Aakrosh and Arohan. Om was nominated for a BAFTA Film Award in 2000 for his performance in East Is East.

He also starred in a number of Hollywood films like Tom Hanks’ Charlie Wilson’s War and in the Helen Mirren comedy The Hundred-Foot Journey. He made a notable cameo in the 1982 biopic Gandhi.

Even though he’s not a British citizen, Om was awarded the honorary OBE in 2004 for his work in British film. He was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India. Om was still actively working up until his death. He was in the midst of filming Tubelight and had a number of films he was set to star in, according to IMDB. Om leaves behind a son, Ishaan Puri. Om may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

