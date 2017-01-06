Om Puri Dead: Beloved Indian Actor Tragically Dies After Suffering Heart Attack

REX/Shutterstock

This is so tragic — Om Puri has died at the age of 66. The Indian actor suffered a heart attack on Jan. 6, and sadly, did not survive. He was at his home in Mumbai at the time of his death.

Om Puri had a heart attack in the early morning of Jan. 6 in Mumbai and has tragically died at just 66 years old, his friend confirmed on Twitter. “Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today,” Ashoke Pandit wrote. “Waiting at #CooperHospital to receive the mortal remains of #OmPuri Ji. Last rites to be held at #Oshiwara cremation ground at 6pm today.”

Om was a critically-acclaimed Indian actor, who achieved mainstream success in India, Britain and America. He was best known for his roles in Bollywood films, like Aakrosh and Ghandi, but also starred in films outside of India, like the 1999 UK movie, East Is East. In the months up to his death, Om was still working, with six films out in 2016, and two expected out in 2017.

“My contribution as an actor will be visible once I leave this world and the young generation, especially film students, will watch my films,” Om said, eerily, in one of his last interviews on Dec. 23. Indeed, he leaves behind an incredibly legacy that can — and should — be appreciated by generations to come.

Om leaves behind a son, Ishaan, 19. He separated from Ishaan’s mother, Nadita Puri, in 2013, when she filed allegations of domestic abuse against him, after 20 years of marriage. He was previously married to Seema Kapoor for eight months in 1991. Fans and the Bollywood community are, understandably, absolutely devastated over this tragic loss.

