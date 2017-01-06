Nina Dobrev, Hailee Steinfeld & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

The first week of the new year has officially come to an end and some of our favorite celebrities kicked of 2017 in style! There were so many events and premieres and we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

It has been such a jam-packed week from red carpet events to movie premieres, we saw so many stunning outfits. What a stylish way to kick of the new year! Let’s start with Nina Dobrev, 27, because she’s been on a roll all week promoting her new film, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. She headed to the Mexico city premiere when she opted to wear a stunning Elie Saab Resort 2017 black and white monochrome mini dress with a gorgeous ruffle and one sleeve. The sleeve was completely sheer and made out of lace — it was gorgeous.

Next up, our gal, Hailee Steinfeld, 20, headed to W Magazine’s Best Performances Portfolio party for the Golden Globes when she rocked a long-sleeve black sequin Atelier Versace Fall 2016 dress. The skin-tight mini dress hugged her frame perfectly and around her waist was a silver satin bow that flowed into a gorgeous long train on either side. She topped the turtle-neck dress off with a simple pair of black ankle-strap sandals.

Amy Adams, 42, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she headed to the National Board Of Review Gala in NYC wearing a black Marchesa Pre-Fall 2017 dress. The midi dress featured a completely sheer lace bodice with ruffled sleeves and a skin-tight black pencil skirt — she looked flawless.

Last but never least, our best dressed MVP, Lily Collins, 27. She looked stunning when she headed to W Magazine’s Best Performances Portfolio party for the Golden Globes wearing a Georges Chakra Spring 2015 Couture gown. The slinky gown featured baby blue sequins with sheer mesh panels in between, showing off some skin — it was amazing.

There were so many gorgeous looks to choose from and we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

