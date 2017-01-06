SplashNews/Courtesy of Snapchat

Yikes! This split between Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj is getting NASTY on Jan. 6. The rapper has allegedly Snapchatted a claim that he got Nicki pregnant before their split! See the shocking Snap for yourself, right here.

Wow, this breakup is getting really juicy! Just one day after Nicki Minaj, 34, shockingly revealed on Twitter than she and boyfriend Meek Mill, 29, have called it quits on their relationship, Meek is taking some serious shots at the songstress, including allegedly accusing her of being pregnant!

According to Media Take Out Meek quickly shared the message “I ain’t tell ya’ll about her being preg… nvm lol” on Snapchat before quickly deleting it. The outlet shared the shocking screenshot, but there’s no way to know if it’s definitely real. If so, this would be pretty shocking!

Less than a month before Meek and Nicki split on Jan. 5, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY heard from a source that “ever since she was a little girl, she’s always dreamed of being a mother — and that’s something Nicki wants. She wants a baby but her hectic schedule and music hustle hasn’t allowed her to start a family.” There were rumors that Nicki was pregnant in Sept. 2016 as well, and she called Meek her “baby’s father” in 2015 at a concert too.

This isn’t the first diss Meek has come out with since Nicki confirmed their breakup. He also posted a photo of shoes that she famously wore with the caption “if you walk out don’t wear these they wack.” Ooooh sick burn, Meek!

We sincerely hope that Meek wouldn’t lie about something like this, but on the other hand it would be super messed up for him to announce a real pregnancy without Nicki’s permission under these circumstances. Only time will tell the truth!

