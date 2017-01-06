Nicki Minaj’s Ex Safaree Samuels Wants Reunion After Her Split: Meek Was Bad For Her

REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels, again?! Her producer ex of 11 years wants back on the Nicki train, according to a new report, Jan. 6! And, this time, he’s throwing some major shade at her ex Meek Mill in the process! He thinks Meek did NOTHING for her or her career! Get the scoop, here!

It hasn’t even been 48 hours since Nicki Minaj, 34, confirmed her split with Meek Mill, 29, on Jan. 5, and her ex is already hitting her up for a romantic reunion, according to TMZ! Safaree Samuels, 35, thinks it’s about time Nicki dumped Meek because their relationship was “always a better look for Meek than her,” a rep for Safaree told the site!

And, that’s not all — Safaree thinks Meek did absolutely nothing to benefit or heighten Nicki’s career. In the two years Nicki dated Meek she didn’t release a single new album, the site pointed out. Touché.

Nicki’s producer ex apparently “never” stopped loving her, and is ready and willing to hash up their old lines of communication… that is if she’s open to it. WOW!

It’s pretty interesting that Safaree would run to Nicki’s defense, shade Meek and redeclare his love for her since their split was a bit nasty. Their breakup, after dating for nearly 11 years, was a highly publicized one back in 2014. Nicki’s album, The Pinkprint, was in part, an emotionally unstable regurgitation of what she was feeling after the split, she admitted to Nylon in April 2016.

Safaree provided some insight into his split with Nicki in a Jan. 2015 interview. Although he may have not been the one to officially end things, he did admit that he was the one who picked up and left. “I walked away. I’m not going to say I broke up, but I’m the one who walked away. I packed up my stuff and I left,” he told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

By the description Safaree gave, it seemed like Nicki’s career was hitting its peak at the time, and things just got too much for them. “I just got to the point where the respect wasn’t there. Everyone around her works for her, you know? So it got to the point where it was like, I’m your man. I’m who you go to sleep with every night. I’m who you wake up with every morning. And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man.” What?!

Well, that was 2014, and Safaree’s had a whole three years to let any bad blood simmer down. Now, it looks like he wants to give their love another shot! In fact, he tweeted something pretty interesting Jan. 5, the same day Nicki confirmed her split with Meek. He let his Twitter followers know that he woke up to a ton of missed texts and calls, and that’s when he thought he was about to “get some real bad news.” Nonetheless, he said it turned out to be the opposite…

With the amount of text/missed calls i woke up2 this morning I thought i was about to get some real bad news.Thank God for a blessed day tho — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) January 5, 2017

SO, were the missed calls and texts from his buddies and reps letting him know his longtime love was a single gal? Well, although Safaree didn’t drop any names, with the timing of his tweet, you can assume what you’d like…

Split rumors surrounded Nicki and Meek all throughout the month of Dec. 2016, although they took off on a romantic getaway to Turks & Caicos on Dec. 11. However, multiple reports claimed that’s where the breakup went down. They remained hush hush about their relationship dealings, until now.

