It may look like Natalie Portman is about to pop, but according to her, she still has ‘months’ to go. Dressed in a flirty polka dot dress, the glowing actress flaunted her MAJOR baby bump while out shopping in Los Feliz. Check out the pic, right here!

Natalie Portman, 35, still has tons of time to get her baby shopping done! On a Nov. episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the stunning actress revealed that she’s actually “months” away from giving birth, but that didn’t stop her from flaunting her MAJOR baby bump! Natalie was seen out an about in Los Angeles’ Loz Feliz neighborhood looking adorable in a tight polka dot dress and retro sunglasses. We wonder what she was shopping for — baby clothes? Nursery decorations? A new crib?

The brunette beauty’s baby bump has been growing right before our eyes, and we can’t to find out if she’s having a boy or a girl! This is Natalie’s second pregnancy with hubby Benjamin Millepied. The adorable couple share son Aleph, who we imagine is over the moon excited to have a younger sibling. And isn’t Aleph the most exotic baby name you’ve ever heard? With such creative parents, we can only imagine what badass name they’ll give their second bundle of joy.

From daytime talkshows to epic movie premieres, the Jackie star’s baby bump has been popping up at events all over the nation! She’s clearly a mom on the go, and we love it! Natalie debuted her new curves at the premiere of her film, Planetarium, at the Venice Film festival on Sept. 8. We don’t mean to read too much into it, but she was wearing a PINK dress on the red carpet that day — was that a secret hint that she’s having a girl? We just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, when do YOU think Natalie is due? Can you tell from the pic?

