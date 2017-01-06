Montel Williams Begs Chicago Attackers Get Life In Prison: It’s ‘Cold Blooded Torture’

Courtesy of Chicago Police Deptartment/REX Shutterstock

The video of four teens torturing and abusing a mentally disabled man in Chicago has sparked social media outrage, and Montel Williams is making sure to get his two cents in. The talk show host weighed in on the horrifying kidnapping on Facebook, and urgently pleaded that the four attackers receive life in prison without parole for their actions.

“Life in prison. No parole,” Montel Williams wrote on Facebook, referencing the four African American youngsters who were charged with hate crime for kidnapping and torturing an 18-year-old mentally disabled man on Facebook Live earlier this week. “I’m not interested in whether these kids had a tough life, whether their parents loved them enough, I don’t care. Whether this is a hate crime is a distraction and irrelevant — THIS IS THE COLD BLOODED TORTURE OF AN INNOCENT HUMAN BEING. That’s bigger than a hate crime, it’s bigger than racism (saying F*ck white people is racist by definition), its bigger than politics. Life in prison. No parole. If you can do this to another human being once, you can’t be trusted not to do it again. My prayers go out to the young man in this disgusting video.”

The four attackers, Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington and Tanishia Convington, all acknowledged their role in the Jan. 4 attack, during which they beat the unnamed victim, made him drink toilet water, and even cut a piece of his scalp, which was horrifyingly captured on the Facebook Live stream. They have been charged with hate crime and are due in court on Jan. 6.

During the terrifying and brutal attack, which went on for 28 minutes on Facebook, the perpetrators can be heard yelling “F*** white people” and “F*** Trump,” while the teenage victim cowers in a corner to try and soften their blows. Police found the 18-year-old wandering the freezing streets of Chicago in a tank top, jean shorts and sandals on Jan. 4, which is when they took him in for questioning and the story unfolded.

The victim, who has not been identified, said he willingly got in a van with Jordan Hill, who he knew from school, on Dec. 31, and after a few days traveling around, they posted up at the Covington sisters’ home on Jan. 3, which is where the attack happened. The 18-year-old is back with his parents and recovering from his injuries.

