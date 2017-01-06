Mike Tyson Training Chris Brown For Epic Soulja Boy Fight? 50 Cent Reveals Plans

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Youtube/ Vevo

Oh man, things are getting real in Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s upcoming boxing match, as 50 Cent has enlisted former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson to train Breezy. We’ve got all the details on this crazy new development in what is sure to be the fight of the century.

Ooh this is getting good! Ever since Chris Brown, 27, agreed to fight Soulja Boy, 26, in a boxing match, 50 Cent, 41 has been Breezy’s biggest supporter, even putting down a $100,000 bet with former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, 39, that he’ll win. Now he’s making sure the singer is going to be getting the best possible training from none other that Mike Tyson! Fiddy showed off an Instagram video of him on the phone with the 50-year-old former heavyweight champ on speaker and their conversation is priceless.

“Listen Mike, they say Floyd’s going to be training Soulja Boy so I said I’ve gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown,” to which former heavyweight champ on the other end of the phone says “Yeah, Soulja Boy’s gonna get f**ked up!” Even without his help Mike seems sure that Chris is going to completely savage Soulja, but he’s agreed to get Breezy in fighting shape for the big match. This is the real deal too, as after Fiddy shared the video, Chris regrammed it with a emojis of big surprised eyes!

👀 A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Breaking News: It's Show time Baby!!! #putthegunsdown lol A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Fiddy is upset that Floyd is going to be training Soulja, and now he’s taking it personally. In another video he says that, “I kind of feel like Floyd wants to train him so he can beat me,” when it comes to their big money bet. He then goes on to confirm, “I just got off the phone with Iron Mike Tyson and Iron Mike is going to train Chris Brown.” The “In Da Club” rapper is so darn proud of his accomplishment in scoring Mike for Team Breezy that he announces, “Now this is going to be a show! When I put on a show I put on a SHOW!” Thank goodness, because we can’t wait for this fight!

