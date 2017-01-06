Megyn Kelly: Will She Replace Savannah Guthrie On ‘Today’ When She Joins NBC?

Rex/Shutterstock

Is America about to wake up with Megyn Kelly on their TV screens? The Fox News anchor jumped ship to NBC to reportedly host her own daytime program, but now there’s talk that Megyn’s being considered to replace Savannah Guthrie as the lead anchor on the ‘Today’ show!

After news broke that after 12 years on Fox News, Megyn Kelly, 46, would be heading to NBC, many speculated what exactly she would do when she joined the network. With initial reports claiming she would be given her own show, many sources have now told Page Six that Megyn could be given one of the biggest spots on Today.

“There is a rumor on set that Megyn would eventually get the lead anchor role on Today, pushing Savannah [Guthrie, 45] out,” an insider tells Page Six. Whoa! That would be a huge shake-up for the long-running morning show. However, a high-level NBC source reminded Page Six that Savannah, who’s out on maternity leave, is going nowhere.

“We just signed Savannah to a massive deal that is longer than Megyn’s,” the NBC source said. “A lead anchor role at Today isn’t part of the conversation for Megyn. The goal was simply to get someone of Megyn’s talent and caliber through the door at NBC. We have not made a decision on her daytime slot. It is being discussed.” Well! It seems that Savannah doesn’t have to worry about job security — for now.

Prior to this report that Megyn’s being considered for Savannah’s job, there was talk that The Kelly File host would replace a different Today show anchor: Billy Bush! With Billy, 45, being fired over his role in the Donald Trump, 70, “Grab Them By The P***y” video, Megyn is reportedly being eyed to take over the 9:00 AM hour of the Today show.

Wherever Megyn ends up – either part of Today or hosting her own show – one thing is for certain: Fox News already has her replacement. Conservative commentator (and one of Jon Stewart’s, 54, archenemies) Tucker Carlson, 47, will take over Megyn’s 9 P.M. slot on Fox News. Megyn was one of the first people to congratulate him on the new job, saying that “this is a great decision by [Fox News] and I will be cheering him on!”

