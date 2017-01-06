Meghan Markle ‘Can’t Wait To Start A Family’ Already — Settling Down With Prince Harry?

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, baby! In a recent interview, Meghan Markle revealed that she’s ready to become a mom — so does that mean her and Prince Harry have talked about starting a family?!

Meghan Markle, 35, could be ready to take things to the next step with Prince Harry, 32, if he’s willing to go there. While chatting about her personal life — except for, of course, the Prince — with Best Health Magazine Canada, The Suits actress revealed that having children is an absolute must.

“I want to travel more. And I can’t wait to start a family,” she added, but then quickly followed with, “but in due time.” Hmm, how long exactly is due time for Meghan and her Prince Charming?

Well, here’s the good news — there is no one better in the world to travel with than a Prince. Oh, and the same goes for getting married and starting a family, too! Meghan has already started traveling a bit more now that she and Prince Harry are dating, especially since he lives across the ocean in London, England while she’s in Canada.

As for starting a family? Well, Prince Harry is already two behind his big brother, Prince William, so there’s a good chance he’s ready to get started himself.

Sadly, Meghan and Prince Harry haven’t been spotted together since before the Christmas and New Year holiday. As previously reported, the pair decided to go their separate ways so they could each be with their own families for the holidays. But, that doesn’t mean they are over! The report claims that they are hoping to take a “holiday” — aka a vacation” — together in 2017. Sweet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Meghan and Prince Harry will have a baby? Comment below

