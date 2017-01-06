Meek Mill continues to show that his breakup with Nicki Minaj isn’t getting him down! The rapper was spotted out partying with friends Jan. 5, and he was jamming out to none other than Drake’s music! Pretty ironic since Drake’s been comforting Nicki…

Meek Mill, 29, has been having a grand ole time since Nicki Minaj, 34, announced, Jan. 5, that they broke up! It hasn’t even been 48 hours since the confirmation of their split and he’s been tossing disses, looking for “thots,” and partying it up with friends. During his latest outing, Meek can be seen in the video above, via The Shade Room, dancing with friends to an upbeat version of Drake‘s hit, “One Dance”.

It’s unclear where Meek and his crew were exactly, but they were surrounded by a crowd of people and a table filled with bottles and beverages. One thing is for sure, Meek has definitely been living it up since the news of his split.

The rapper looked pretty happy while rocking out to Drake with a huge some on his face, although he’s been rumored to have bad blood with Drizzy because of his ongoing close relationship with Nicki. In fact, Meek’s wild night out comes after we told you that Drake was shooting Nicki secret texts to comfort her after her split. But, Drake is currently said to be romancing Jennifer Lopez, 47, so you can get the latest on that, right here.

Back to Nicki and Meek — Like we said, he’s been enjoying himself since the split. He was also spotted out with friends and partying the night before Nicki confirmed their split on Twitter, Jan. 5. In a separate video, Meek said he was in need of “love.” That was a major red flag. After he pleaded for love, his friend said, “We need f–king thots!”, to which Meek laughed.

Shortly after Nicki set the record straight on their relationship, Meek took to Instagram to air out his feelings, and apparently he doesn’t like Giuseppe Zanotti’s anymore… Meek posted a photo of a Giuseppe sneaker and informed his followers not to “walk out” in the shoe because it is “wack.” The only thing is, Nicki wore the same shoe when she performed at the 2014 VMAs, and fans caught on to the diss pretty quickly. It turns out, Meek deleted the post not long after he uploaded it. Now, word on the street is that Nicki’s ex, Safaree Samuels, 35, wants her back! And, the saga continues…

