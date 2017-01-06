Matt Lauer Celebrates 20th Anniversary On ‘Today’ — Look Back At His Best Moments

Courtesy of NBC

Over the past 20 years, Matt Lauer has made us cry, laugh, and gasp like no other television host in the biz. As the famed news anchor gears up to celebrate his ‘Today’ show anniversary on Jan. 6, let’s look back at his 10 BEST moments on TV!

1. The time he got sassy with a co-anchor. (2004)

Matt Lauer, 59, and Katie Couric have been taking digs at each other for YEARS, but this hair comment takes the cake. The hosts traveled to an exotic location, placed their chairs in the sand, and made fun of each other on-air. “Did you do that to your hair on purpose or is that the humidity?” he quipped.

2. The time he got in an argument with Tom Cruise. (2009)

If there’s one thing Tom and Matt will never agree upon, it’s prescription drugs. On an episode of Today, Matt tried discussing the possible benefits of pharmaceutical drugs, but the actor wasn’t having it — probably because his Scientology believes go against it. “You should do your homework,” said Tom. “You don’t know the history of psychiatry. I do.”

3. The time he couldn’t stop laughing. (2010)

During an on-air discussion about the increase in food prices, the bullet point “Pay attention to package size” popped up on the screen. Matt and his guest BURST out laughing as soon as they noticed the sexual innuendo.

4. The time he did the show naked…kind of. (2012)

When Robert Pattison is in the room, no one cares what else is going on. That’s the theory Matt wanted to prove when the Twilight hunk was signing autographs next to him. “I could be naked here. I’m naked here,” he shouted to the crowd of girls in awe of Robert. “I’m a 54-year old naked guy!”

5. The time he hit on his friend’s daughter. (2014)

On an episode of What What Happens Live, Matt opened up about his most embarrassing moment. The Today co-anchor was hanging out at Vince Gill‘s concert when he noticed Vince looking at this “voluptuous” backup singer. “I went up behind him and I said, ‘Are those things real?’ and he said, ‘They better be real. That’s my daughter.”

6. The time he rocked an S&M outfit. (2015)

Like all of us, Matt is OBSESSED with the 50 Shades Of Grey franchise. He’s so into the movies that he wore an S&M-inspired criss cross leather strap around his chest on an episode of Today! The best part? He sat there casually as if he was rocking a normal suit like his co-hosts.

7. The time he pranked Ellen DeGeneres…HARD. (2015)

There was a time when Ellen and Matt were involved in a prank war! It was Matt’s turn to retaliate, and he really turned it up a notice. The host filled Ellen’s car to the brim with ping pong balls that spilt poured out when she opened the door.

8. The time he called out Donald Trump. (2016)

“26,000 unreported sexual assaults in the military. Only 238 convictions. What did the geniuses expect when they put men and women together.” That’s the tweet about men and women in the military that caught Matt’s attention. He forced Donald to address his statement, but as usual, the business mogul danced around the question.

9. The time he started a fashion trend. (2017)

2016 was packed with statement fashion trends, including the ever-so-popular male choker. Online jewelry brands like ASOS are now targeting men, and it appears Matt is their latest victim. The host loosened his standard neck tie to reveal he’d been wearing a choker underneath for years!

10. The time he asked the important questions. (2017)

When the Oakland art commune burned down, taking 36 lives with it, people were demanding to know who should be held responsible. Derick Ion Almena, the director of the space, lost his cool in an interview with Matt after being asked if he ignored the building’s safety codes.

HollywoodLifers, what is YOUR favorite moment from Matt’s incredible career?

