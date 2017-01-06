‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Amy Duggar Loved The ‘Sex Day’ Segment: ‘I’m A Slutty Duggar’

Image Courtesy of Paige Kindlick/HollywoodLife

Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King stopped by HollywoodLife.com for an exclusive podcast interview about their experience on the crazy show ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’! One time, they had to spin a ‘wheel of fornication’ during a ‘sex day’ — and they has a blast. LISTEN here!



Amy Duggar and Dillon King told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that one of their favorite parts of this season was the “sex day”!

“We weren’t shy in that department,” Dillon laughed.

“We had to spin the wheel of fornication, of course. Everyone has puppets, which is hilarious. And they all look like us, which is even weirder. That’s weird,” Amy added.

“Here’s my question though, you’ll see it on the show: the dress doesn’t cover all my puppet hoo-ha area,” Dillon joked. “I’m like, why is that?” OMG!

“So now I’m a slutty Duggar,” Amy chimed in. “What are you trying to do with that? Slutty Duggar puppet. I don’t even know. That was probably our favorite day.” Dillon agreed: “It was fun. Some people struggle. But we’re pretty open about it.”

In case you were wondering, the show doesn’t get that graphic. “There is no sex on the show,” Amy declared. “We did [it],” Dillon said, but according to Amy, “they turned off the cameras”. Ha!

“So there was sex on the show. The answer is yes. Okay, because we’re not going to not have sex for 18 days in a house,” Dillon explained. Too good.

As for whether they used any of the tips from the wheel of fornication? “No, I think we passed with flying colors. We just stick with our roots,” Dillon insisted. “We don’t make 19 babies, we just practice making them,” Amy added. Love it.

