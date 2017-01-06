‘Lost’ Reunion: Daniel Dae Kim & Josh Holloway Hang Out — Epic Photo

Courtesy of Instagram

Our hearts can’t handle it! Josh Holloway and Daniel Dae Kim just had the most epic ‘Lost’ reunion. It’s been so long since we’ve seen Sawyer and Jin-Soo, and their reunion just totally made our year! Click to see the photo!

Daniel Dae Kim, 40, posted a collage of photos he took with Josh Holloway, 47, and now our lives are complete. “Sometimes getting #Lost can be the best thing that can happen to you…” he captioned the Instagram collage. “#BROS @officialjoshholloway #Colony#H50.”

Josh later reposted one of the photos that Daniel shared and added, “Always great to see my bro @danieldaekim #lost #H50 #colony.”

This is just too much. Jin-Soo and Sawyer together again. What did we do to deserve this gift? We are not worthy of Daniel and Josh.

It’s been nearly 7 years since Lost was on the air. For 6 seasons, this show captivated (and confused) audiences and made us fall in love with iconic characters like Jin-Soo and Sawyer. While you may love or hate how the show ended things, there’s no denying that Lost was one fantastic show.

Daniel and Josh have since moved on from Lost, but they’ll always be Jin-Soo and Sawyer to us. Daniel now stars on the hit CBS show Hawaii Five-0 as Chin Ho Kelly. He’s been a series regular since the show’s premiere in 2010. Josh currently stars with Sarah Wayne Callies on the USA drama Colony.

Now what do we have to do for a Jin-Soo and Sun-Hwa reunion? Or a Sawyer and Kate reunion? Let’s make it happen, people!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on this Lost reunion? Should the show ever be revived? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

