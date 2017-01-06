Lauren Conrad Pregnant: Is She Planning A Children’s Clothing Line Already?

Courtesy of Kohls

Lauren Conrad is about to be a mom! But while we know she’s super busy prepping for her 1st child, we couldn’t help but wonder if those preparations include creating a stylish new clothing line for tots — to ensure her little one is impeccably dressed of course! And we have the EXCLUSIVE on Lauren’s thoughts. Find out here if she has her eye on starting a kids fashion empire!

Lauren Conrad, 30, began her new year with a bang by announcing she was expecting her and her husband William Tell‘s first child! The star shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram on Jan. 1, proclaiming that 2017 is sure to be “the best year yet.” But did she mean that in a business sense too? After all, Lauren is already the lead fashion designer for successful women’s clothing lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown, but she could TOTALLY capitalize on baby/kids wear too — there’s really no better time than now!

“Lauren is really creative and business savvy, and with Will’s legal background they make a great team,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Don’t be surprised if she comes-up with a kids clothing line because that’s something that she and her team have discussed, and that could very well happen in the future.” How exciting is THAT?

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

But before we get TOO ahead of ourselves, according to our source, Lauren doesn’t have any specific plans in the works just yet. “Just now, however, she is just enjoying being pregnant and making plans with Will for the arrival of their new baby later this year,” our source explained. And we totally don’t blame her! But if/when she does debut a kid’s collection, we just know it’ll be a huge success. Maybe it’ll happen once she grows her family a bit more? Lauren is, after all, planning on having multiple little ones!

“Lauren is thrilled that she’s expecting her first child with her husband William Tell, it’s the best possible start to 2017,” our insider added. “They are a really well matched couple who prefer to stay out of the spotlight. Both Lauren and Will have discussed having more than one kid.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Lauren will start a children’s clothing line sooner rather than later? Is this something you’d love to see from her?

