Kylie Jenner’s Glossy Lids Eye Makeup — Would You Rock This Look? Here’s How

Kylie Jenner’s glossy eyelids are sexy and seductive — the look is cool, especially in winter. She’s breaking down the exact makeup tutorial below!

Kylie Jenner, 19, shared the glossy lid makeup tutorial on her app on January 5.

Kylie wrote: “This glossy eye is one of the most unique makeup looks I’ve ever worn! Even though it’s not my typical eye shadow, it’s still pretty memorable. It’s beautiful, glamorous and different — and it’s also surprisingly easy to do. Check out how to re-create my look!”

“Begin by applying an eye primer, like Too Faced Shadow Insurance, to the surface of your lid, up to just below the brow bone. Next, apply Beach from the Kyshadow Burgundy Palette from the crease down to the upper lash line, as well as along the lower lash line.

Next, apply the LA shade from the Kylie Cosmetics Kyshadow Burgundy Palette, all along the surface of the eyelid, as well as along the lower lash line and inner corners of your eyes.”

“Before you get to the gloss step, apply mascara to your lashes. If you’d like a more dramatic look, you can also add falsies. I like Huda Beauty’s Classic False Lashes.”

She recommends L’Oréal Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara. “Finally, apply MAC Lipglass in Clear on top of the shadow to give it that glossy look.”

For your lips, “Use the Lip Kit Merry pencil to outline and fill in your lips, and then go over it all with the liquid lipstick.”

Kylie says: “The final look is one that will really get people’s attention! A glossy eye is so unexpected, but totally works. If you’d like your lips to be as polished as your eyes, you can add a little shimmer over the matte Merry, like a Kylie Cosmetics metallic lipstick.”

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kylie Jenner’s glossy lids makeup look? Will you rock it?

