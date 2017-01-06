Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Swimsuits In Mexico — Vote For Your Fave Bathing Suit

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner is having such a fun and relaxing vacation in Mexico and she’s been posting a ton of seriously sexy selfies, of course! She has been rocking a slew of amazing bikinis and we can’t decide which one is our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Kylie Jenner, 19, escaped to Mexico for vacation and we are loving it because we’re living vicariously through her during this cold front in NYC. As always, Kylie took to Instagram to post a ton of sexy photos of herself in a bunch of different bathing suits and each one is sexier than the next.

Kylie kicked off her vacation on a fabulous note when she had a photoshoot with her BFF, Jordyn Woods, as they rocked matching swimsuits. Kylie rocked a completely sheer black mesh Melissa Odasbash One-Piece Zuma Mesh Swimsuit with a lime green outline and a zipper down the front. She couldn’t help but flaunt her butt in as many photos as she could!

Next up, she flaunted her insanely toned body in a sexy black two-piece bikini. She opted to wear the neoprene black and white Elle Jay Rosa Top with the matching Elle Jay Daniella Bottom and Elle Jay Sina Choker, all of which were outlined with white crochet. We loved this simple but sexy bikini and it’s so cool how it comes with a matching choker necklace!

Last but not least, she rocked such a simple but fabulous olive green Marysia Swim bikini which featured scalloped edges. The top was more like a sports bra, but it still managed to show off a ton of cleavage, and the matching bottoms looked perfect on her curvaceous body.

All of Kylie’s bathing suits are so different, but they’re all equally as sexy. We love that she’s been switching it up on vacation, don’t you? Which swimsuit was your favorite? VOTE.

