Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Washboard Abs In Tiny Bikini On Bahamas Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Abs

Kourtney Kardashian escaped to the Bahamas for some much needed R&R, and her beach pics are SO sexy! We are still gushing over her purple bikini ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, is a goddess! The reality star stunned during her vaca to the Bahamas, and thankfully shared all of her gorgeous pics with us on social media! Prepare to feel major FOMO.

There isn’t a swimsuit that Kourt doesn’t look amazing in, but we especially loved her lavender bikini. In pics the celeb posted on Instagram on Jan. 5, Kourtney was captured wearing a tiny, lavender two-piece that perfectly showed off her impeccable, washboard abs! Ow, ow! To compliment the look, she wore a body chain that wrapped around her neck and stomach. “Travel Diary: The Bahamas,” Kourtney captioned the pics, advertising a new post on her official app.

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. 🌴Photo credit: @isabelarangela 📸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

While the app is only for subscribers, the reality star was nice enough to share a couple more sneak peeks from her trip. By the looks of it, Kourtney went to the Caribbean island with a few of her good girlfriends. In one image, Kourtney is posing with Scottie Pippen’s, 51, ex, Larsa Pippen, 47, on the beach. Both have on sexy, cut-out one-pieces that perfectly compliment their figures. Another photo shows Kourt, Larsa and a friend grooving on the boardwalk with beautiful sundresses and maxi skirts. SO hot!

Although Kourtney’s Bahamas getaway appears to be a girls’ trip, the mom of three has had plenty of bonding time with her little ones and Scott Disick, 33. The reunited family recently took a holiday in Aspen, Colorado where they enjoyed skiing on the slopes and other festivities to bring in the New Year. Aww, how sweet! We want to be just like Kourtney when we grow up!

