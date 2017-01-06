Kim Kardashian Breaks Down In Tears Recalling Paris Robbery In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Courtesy of E!

OMG! Kim Kardashian is ready to talk about her terrifying Oct. 3, 2016 Paris attack, where she was robbed at gunpoint inside her own apartment. The reality star relived the horrifying experience when she sat down with her sisters in a new clip from the upcoming season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Watch the emotional moment here!

We’re finally going to get to Kim Kardashian‘s point of view from her terrifying Paris robbery that occurred Oct. 3, 2016. The 36-year-old recalled the moment she was gagged, tied up, and bound inside her Paris apartment and robbed at gunpoint in E!‘s the latest clip of the 13th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Watch her break down in tears to her sisters, Khloe, 32, and Kourtney, 37, when she relives the horrifying attack all over again.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back! There’s no way out,” Kim emotionally recalls in the clip, while speaking to her sisters. “It makes me so upset to think about,” Kim added, in tears. The clip also highlights the moment Kim got the phone call about Kanye West, 39, being hospitalized in Nov. 2016. “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim says while crying on the phone to someone. A concerned Kris Jenner, 61, stands over her as cameras catch Kim’s first reaction to Ye’s situation. “I think [Kanye] really needs me, and I have to get home,” she says in the clip.

One thing is for sure, this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is going to be INSANELY epic, and we’re definitely going to get a lot of answers inside Kim’s robbery and Ye’s hospitalization. Despite the family’s rocky 2016, the clip proves what their family stands for — Unity. “We’re so close,” Kim explains in the clip, adding, “We feel each other’s pain.” The preview shows how the family comes together, per usual, in harsh times and major crisis. We can’t wait to see KUWTK when it returns on E! in March!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kim will address her terrifying robbery in the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Tell us below!

