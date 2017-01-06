Kim Kardashian Cradles Belly Walking Out of Doctor’s Office: Pregnant With Baby #3?

AKM-GSI/FameFlyNet

Omg! Is Kim Kardashian expecting her 3rd child? Possibly! After all, Kim was photographed holding her stomach as she left a prenatal care doctor on Jan. 5! But if that’s not convincing enough, the reality star has ALSO been uncharacteristically rocking baggy clothes lately and strategically hiding her stomach in recent Instagram pics. Hmm…TALK about suspicious!

Is it just us or does this look pretty fishy? Kim Kardashian, 36, was seen leaving a medical building in Beverly Hills, CA on Jan. 5, which wouldn’t have been strange except for the fact it was the same building she visited when she was receiving prenatal care when she was expecting North, 3, and Saint West, 1! Even wilder, the selfie queen was cradling her stomach. And to top it off, Kim only recently came out of hiding, but since surfacing late last month, she’s been mostly wearing baggy clothing or has been hiding her stomach in pics. SO crazy!

Just one day before Kim was spotted leaving the doctor’s office, she was photographed sporting an oversized hoody and boyfriend jeans while out and about in LA. Just the fact alone that Kim was wearing a loose-fitted sweatshirt sparked pregnancy rumors! But after being seen at her usual prenatal care office, those rumors might actually be justified.

And although the star refrained from using social media for three whole months, when she finally made her epic return on Jan. 3, she left her stomach out of the photo! The same goes for the next three posts she starred in on her Instagram account. Something DEFINITELY seems off to us!

At the same time however, we would be slightly surprised if Kim announced she was pregnant again. After all, the brunette beauty has been told by doctors that getting pregnant for a third time could cause major medical issues for her. In fact, during the Nov. 13 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her doctor told her having a third child “could be life or death.” Yikes! Maybe she’s finally decided to start planning for a surrogate?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Kim is really pregnant? What do you make of these suspicious pics?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.