Kim Kardashian, AKA the Queen of Social Media, is back, and she’s not wasting any time making jaws drop! Kim showed off a new piece of lip jewelry with her little sis Kylie Jenner in a Jan. 5 Snapchat video, and you can WATCH it right here. Tell us — do you think Kim really got her lip pierced?

Kim Kardashian, 35, is such a jokester! She took to Snapchat along with Kylie Jenner to tease fans about a possible new lip piercing, which she also flaunted in her first selfie of 2017. WATCH above!

“Do you guys like my lip ring?” Kim asks in the video about the pretty piece of jewelry, doing her best to hold in a giggle. She then pans to Kylie, complaining that despite the wacky filter, the 19-year-old looks normal. “Why do you look normal?” Kim fake-accuses her.

“I look normal?” Kylizzle replies, incredulous. “Yeah, that’s how you look,” Kim laughs, sticking her tongue out. Too funny!

Kim couldn’t show off her “piercing” with a straight face, so it could be fake, or maybe she was just laughing because of the silly filter!

This isn’t be the first time a Kardashian sister has experimented with body jewelry and piercings. Both Kylie and Kendall Jenner, 20, have their nipples pierced; Kylie got hers done in April 2015, while Kendall followed suit in Sept. 2015. “I wanted to get the piercing for SO long before Kylie,” Kendall has said. “She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her, but I swear I had the idea first!” Well, we’ll see if Kim is the trailblazer when it comes to facial piercings!

