Image Courtesy of E!

Kim Kardashian just can’t get a break! Barely a month after her terrifying Paris attack, she gets a phone call about her husband Kanye West in a heart-pounding new clip from the March premiere of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. Is this that fateful call about Kanye being hospitalized for his ‘breakdown’? WATCH!

Kim Kardashian, 35, and Kanye West, 39, went through a lot last fall, and when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns on E! in March, we’ll learn more of the story — especially what happened with Kanye’s hospitalization. WATCH Kim break down over Kanye in the new clip below:

In the teaser, we get to see Kim’s super emotional reaction to Ye’s November hospitalization at the UCLA Medical Center after he canceled his Saint Pablo tour. The rapper was reportedly admitted to the hospital for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, but because KUWTK leaves no stone unturned, we will finally get to see what really happened.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim cries to someone on the phone in the clip. “I think [Kanye] really needs me, and I have to get home,” she adds. It’s unclear as to who exactly Kim is talking to or why she isn’t with Kanye at the time, but one thing’s for sure — we’ll find out in March!

While Kanye is mentioned, the clip implies that the season premiere’s main focus will be Kim’s Paris attack. “They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she tearily tells her sisters in the clip as she remembers her horrifying ordeal. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it,” she also says. Poor Kim!

HollywoodLifers, will you tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians when it returns? Tell us what you thought about this clip.

