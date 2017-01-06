Khloe Kardashian Won’t Congratulate Lamar Odom On Rehab Success: She’s Focused On Tristan

Image Courtesy of Instagram and CBS

Lamar Odom better not be sitting by the phone waiting to get a congratulatory call from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for completing rehab. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details why she’s completely keeping her distance and focusing on boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

It’s so great that Lamar Odom, 37, has successfully completed a 35 day rehab stint, but he better not be expecting any congrats or touching phone calls from his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 32. “Khloe’s mind is on her new TV show and her new man. She’s happy for Lamar and she wishes the best for him, but her focus is very much on the here and now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The reality star’s brand new E! show Revenge Body premieres on Jan. 12 and she’s been so excited about that project. But she’s even more overjoyed about her picture-perfect romance with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 25.

Khloe has finally admitted she’s in love with Tristan in the sweetest of messages. On her app Jan. 4, she revealed “I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time.” She added that, “I’m the happiest I’ve been in years. It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back.” Aww, we’re so thrilled for you Khloe! You deserve all that bliss.

“Getting in touch with him, even to congratulate him, is just going to drag up the past and she’s not trying to do that right now,” our insider adds. With everything in Khloe’s life being smooth sailing and after all of her drama with Lamar behind her, it’s probably for the best that they don’t stay in contact, especially since their divorce was finalized in Dec. 2016. But Lamar is hopeful that he and Khloe will talk one day, as he told TMZ Jan. 5 that he’s on good terms with the Kardashians and, “I’ll speak to them. I’ll speak to my wife, my ex-wife.”

