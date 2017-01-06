AKM-GSI

Who says chivalry is dead? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted on a day date in Los Angeles and the singer was the perfect gentleman! See pics of Joe catering to his GF!

We all deserve to be treated how Joe Jonas, 27, treats Sophie Turner, 20! The newly-confirmed couple were captured in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, enjoying a sweet day date, and they looked SO cute together! And what made the day out even more perfect was that the DNCE singer kept the romance alive by doing chivalrous acts throughout the entire day!

The two kept it pretty casual, with Joe wearing a white t-shirt with a bomber jacket and dark wash jeans to match. Sophie also dressed down in a black t-shirt with graphic lettering on the front and medium wash denim pants. She paired the ensemble with a quilted texture, leather jacket. They are a match made in heaven! And as they made their way from one destination to the next, Joe was spotted opening and closing the car door for his leading lady. Aww!

ZaZa was chilling with Sansa Stark when these Jonas Brothers moved in on her convo. But she was like, "y'all can hang with us." #petrofftothealtar #hellozaza A photo posted by Berndt Mader (@admiral_bernside) on Nov 27, 2016 at 7:03pm PST

The day out on the town comes only three days after Joe and the Game of Thrones actress made their relationship Instagram official! Sophie took to her social account on Jan. 3, to share a hot pic of her new bae, smoking a cigar and sitting on the back of a boat in Miami. The two were reportedly in Miami, spending a romantic New Year’s Eve weekend together. Could they be any more perfect?

Aside from their Miami getaway, the couple have seemed to be heating things up for some time now. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Joe is “smitten” with his GF and thinks she is SO “smart and sexy!” And judging by his actions, we can definitely tell! We seriously need to get us a relationship like Sophie and Joe’s!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joe and Sophie make a cute couple? Let us know your thoughts int he comments below!

