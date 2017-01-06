NBA All-Star Game: Learn The First Round Results & How To Vote For Your Fave Player

Basketball fans: it’s time to use your voice! The 66th NBA All-Star Game takes place on Feb. 19, but before then, fans have to pick the starting lineup! The first round of voting results have been revealed so find out who’s in the lead and how to vote for your favorite baller!
For some, being part of the NBA All-Star Game is as good as winning the championship. On Feb. 19, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, the league’s best and brightest stars will join for one epic game!
For the first time in the history of the NBA All-Star Game, NBA players and members of the media will join fans in selecting the starters for the game, according to the NBA’s official website. Fans count for 50% of the vote, meaning that anyone from Zaza Pachulia, 32, to Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, can play alongside LeBron James, 31, and Steph Curry, 28.
How to vote
NBA fans have so many ways to vote. They can submit one full ballot through the NBA App or NBA.com. They can also tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA players’ first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the #NBAVOTE hashtag. Fans can vote for 10 unite players each day.
On Facebook, it’s the same: post the player’s first and last name along with #NBAVOte on your personal FB account or on another person’s FB post. Fans can vote for 10 unique players per day. On Google, fans can search “NBA Vote All-Star” or “NBA Vote Team Name” (example: NBA Vote Phoenix Suns”) and use their voting cards for teams and players.
When are the results totaled?
The next voting update will be on Jan. 12. Fans have until 11:59 P.M. ET on Jan. 16 to cast their votes. The final results will be revealed on Jan. 19, during a TNT one-hour special edition of TNT NBA Top-Off.
What are the current vote standings?
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
LeBron James (CLE) 595,288
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 500,663
Kevin Love (CLE) 250,347
Joel Embiid (PHI) 221,984
Carmelo Anthony (NY) 189,817
Jimmy Butler (CHI) 189,066
Kristaps Porzingis (NY) 184,166
Paul George (IND) 138,332
Hassan Whiteside (MIA) 72,628
Jabari Parker (MIL) 64,141
Guards
Kyrie Irving (CLE) 543,030
Dwyane Wade (CHI) 278,052
DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 253,340
Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 193,297
Derrick Rose (NY) 129,924
Kyle Lowry (TOR) 128,940
John Wall (WAS) 87,360
Jeremy Lin (BKN) 59,562
Kemba Walker (CHA) 52,122
Avery Bradley (BOS) 32,822
Western Conference
Frontcourt
Kevin Durant (GS) 541,209
Zaza Pachulia (GS) 439,675
Kawhi Leonard (SA) 341,240
Anthony Davis (NO) 318,144
Draymond Green (GS) 236,315
DeMarcus Cousins (SAC) 202,317
Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 125,278
LaMarcus Aldridge (SA) 101,724
Blake Griffin (LAC) 100,524
Marc Gasol (MEM) 97,370
Guards
Stephen Curry (GS) 523,597
James Harden (HOU) 519,446
Russell Westbrook (OKC) 501,652
Klay Thompson (GS) 293,054
Chris Paul (LAC) 173,830
Damian Lillard (POR) 117,857
Eric Gordon (HOU) 76,609
Manu Ginobili (SA) 65,832
Andre Iguodala (GS) 64,247
Zach LaVine (MIN) 53,642
Wow! Those are some interesting developments. While such stars like LeBron, Steph, James and Kevin Durant, 28, are dominating the vote, seeing Zaza and Gianis so far up is amazing. There’s still plenty of time for the vote to turn, but if things go this way, players like Joel Embiid, 22, and Kawhi Leonard, 25, may make it to the All-Star game.
Who do you want to see in the NBA All-Star Game, HollywoodLifers?
