NBA All-Star Game: Learn The First Round Results & How To Vote For Your Fave Player

Basketball fans: it’s time to use your voice! The 66th NBA All-Star Game takes place on Feb. 19, but before then, fans have to pick the starting lineup! The first round of voting results have been revealed so find out who’s in the lead and how to vote for your favorite baller!

For some, being part of the NBA All-Star Game is as good as winning the championship. On Feb. 19, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, the league’s best and brightest stars will join for one epic game!

For the first time in the history of the NBA All-Star Game, NBA players and members of the media will join fans in selecting the starters for the game, according to the NBA’s official website. Fans count for 50% of the vote, meaning that anyone from Zaza Pachulia, 32, to Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, can play alongside LeBron James, 31, and Steph Curry, 28.

How to vote

NBA fans have so many ways to vote. They can submit one full ballot through the NBA App or NBA.com. They can also tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA players’ first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the #NBAVOTE hashtag. Fans can vote for 10 unite players each day.

On Facebook, it’s the same: post the player’s first and last name along with #NBAVOte on your personal FB account or on another person’s FB post. Fans can vote for 10 unique players per day. On Google, fans can search “NBA Vote All-Star” or “NBA Vote Team Name” (example: NBA Vote Phoenix Suns”) and use their voting cards for teams and players.

When are the results totaled?

The next voting update will be on Jan. 12. Fans have until 11:59 P.M. ET on Jan. 16 to cast their votes. The final results will be revealed on Jan. 19, during a TNT one-hour special edition of TNT NBA Top-Off.

What are the current vote standings?

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

LeBron James (CLE) 595,288

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 500,663

Kevin Love (CLE) 250,347

Joel Embiid (PHI) 221,984

Carmelo Anthony (NY) 189,817

Jimmy Butler (CHI) 189,066

Kristaps Porzingis (NY) 184,166

Paul George (IND) 138,332

Hassan Whiteside (MIA) 72,628

Jabari Parker (MIL) 64,141

Guards

Kyrie Irving (CLE) 543,030

Dwyane Wade (CHI) 278,052

DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 253,340

Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 193,297

Derrick Rose (NY) 129,924

Kyle Lowry (TOR) 128,940

John Wall (WAS) 87,360

Jeremy Lin (BKN) 59,562

Kemba Walker (CHA) 52,122

Avery Bradley (BOS) 32,822

Western Conference

Frontcourt

Kevin Durant (GS) 541,209

Zaza Pachulia (GS) 439,675

Kawhi Leonard (SA) 341,240

Anthony Davis (NO) 318,144

Draymond Green (GS) 236,315

DeMarcus Cousins (SAC) 202,317

Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 125,278

LaMarcus Aldridge (SA) 101,724

Blake Griffin (LAC) 100,524

Marc Gasol (MEM) 97,370

Guards

Stephen Curry (GS) 523,597

James Harden (HOU) 519,446

Russell Westbrook (OKC) 501,652

Klay Thompson (GS) 293,054

Chris Paul (LAC) 173,830

Damian Lillard (POR) 117,857

Eric Gordon (HOU) 76,609

Manu Ginobili (SA) 65,832

Andre Iguodala (GS) 64,247

Zach LaVine (MIN) 53,642

Wow! Those are some interesting developments. While such stars like LeBron, Steph, James and Kevin Durant, 28, are dominating the vote, seeing Zaza and Gianis so far up is amazing. There’s still plenty of time for the vote to turn, but if things go this way, players like Joel Embiid, 22, and Kawhi Leonard, 25, may make it to the All-Star game.

