Relationship goals! Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend, Cameron Smoller, attended their first public event as a couple ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, and they looked beyond adorable together. Do these two make a cute pair or WHAT?!

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, has a very special man by her side this awards season! The actress/singer attended W Magazine’s pre-Golden Globes event in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, and she brought some major arm candy by showing up with her boyfriend, Cameron Smoller. The lovebirds have actually been together for a few months now, flaunting their romance like crazy on Instagram, but this is the first time they’ve attended an official, public event together.

Wearing a short, sequined black dress with a makeshift silver skirt tied around her waist, Hailee cozied up to Cameron while posing for photos, resting her hands on his shoulder while he pulled her close. It’s a huge week for the 20-year-old, as she’s nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 for her work in Edge of Seventeen. Hopefully she brings Cameron to the event so we can see more adorable photos of them together!

If Cameron’s name sounds a little familiar, it might be because you’ve heard it around before — his older brother is Cully Smoller, who is besties with Gigi Hadid, 21, and has hung out with stars like Taylor Swift, 27, and Selena Gomez, 24, in the past. Hailee is in Tay’s squad, too, so maybe that’s how she and Cameron connected?!

Hailee is up against some tough competition — Annette Bening, Lily Collins, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep — in her category at the Globes, but it’s definitely an incredible honor for her, regardless of the results. We’re crossing our fingers for her, though!

.HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Hailee and Cameron as a couple? Are you excited they finally made their public debut?

