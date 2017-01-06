Golden Globes 2017 TV Predictions: Who Deserves To Win Big? — Our Picks

It’s time! The Golden Globes are just two days away, so the HollywoodLife.com staff is revealing their predictions for the TV nominations. After an incredible year in TV, the staff is divided in many categories. Check out their picks now!

Best Drama Series

Emily Longeretta (Senior Entertainment Editor)

Game of Thrones

Last year, it went to Mr. Robot and all of the shows nominated are deserving; I’d honestly love more than anything to see This is Us take the W, but with the amount of OMG moments that the HBO’s show pulled off, I can’t imagine Game of Thrones not winning this year.

Avery Thompson (Entertainment Editor)

Game of Thrones

There’s no doubt about it: Game of Thrones was the best show on TV in the last year. In terms of storyline and scale, nothing even came close in my mind. After a lackluster season 5, Game of Thrones returned with an epic season 6. From the incredible spectacle that was the Battle of the Bastards to that jaw-dropping finale, Game of Thrones more than deserves to win Best Drama Series. But it wouldn’t surprise me at all if The Crown took home the crown.

Lauren Cox (News Editor)

Stranger Things

I’m rooting for the underdog here, because let’s face it: Stranger Things was a real underdog story that captivated the world. It came out of nowhere and fascinated people of all ages, and now it’s infiltrated awards season and I, personally, would love to see it rip the rug out from underneath the usual contenders.

Best Comedy or Musical Series

Emily Longeretta

Atlanta

I think that Veep, Transparent and even Mozart in the Jungle will be sideswiped this year by the fresh new comedy that is Donald Glover‘s creation. It’s real, rare and really smart — everything a good comedy needs.

Avery Thompson

Veep

Just when you think Veep can’t get better, it gets better. The show is already heading into its sixth season, and season 5 proved that Veep is just like a great wine — it gets better with age. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, and Hugh Laurie were absolutely on fire last season. Don’t deny them the Globe — it would the show’s first!

Lauren Cox

Anything other than Veep or Transparent!

Listen, it’s not that Veep and Transparent aren’t great shows — they are — but what about all of the other great shows? Atlanta, Mozart In The Jungle, and Blackish all break the mold and deserve just as much praise.

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Emily Longeretta

The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

It’s tough for me to imagine a Limited Series show winning that isn’t a creation of Ryan Murphy‘s mind. The People v OJ Simpson has swept awards season thus far, so I can’t see why or how that would be any different this time.

Avery Thompson

American Crime

I’m going against what most people are saying and going with the other American Crime show. The ABC anthology show didn’t hold back in season 2, and we witnessed one fantastic season of television. American Crime season 2 was complicated and intense, telling the story of sexual assault involving teens. Season 2 also saw the birth of a rising star in the incredible Connor Jessup.

Lauren Cox

The Night Of

I’m going with HBO’s The Night Of, and you’re probably sensing an underdog-type theme by now. The Night Of was thrilling to watch, an edge-of-your-seat type of series that left you guessing up until the bitter end. The performances by Riz Ahmed and John Turturro were intense and beautiful and reminded us how stories should really be told.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Emily Longeretta

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Somehow, this is the first nomination that Rhys has earned during his four years on The Americans — and with it being the last, it’s about time the HFPA takes notice.

Avery Thompson

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Billy Bob Thornton was a standout in Amazon’s Goliath. After an amazing run on FX’s Fargo, Billy Bob managed to do a complete 180 in Goliath. The show is terrific, and Billy Bob’s compelling performance is one that the HFPA should recognize.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emily Longeretta

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Where has Winona been hiding? We don’t know, but she came back swinging. It’s not easy to play the role she did — and she absolutely nailed it. Netflix’s show broke through during a huge year for the streaming service, regardless of its underage cast. Winona led the bunch with a punch.

Avery Thompson

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Caitriona Balfe’s performance in season 2 was absolutely gut-wrenching. She single-handedly anchored the show — effortlessly taking Claire from 1740s Scotland back to the 20th century. The look of loss on her face when she lost her and Jamie’s unborn baby, Faith, was just devastating. This Globe should be hers, and rightfully so. She more than earned it.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Emily Longeretta

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Jeffrey Tambor and Gael García Bernal, the past two years’ winners, are back this time and while many favor Donald Glover to take this, with his first nom ever, to me, he has the writing and producing in the bag — but Jeffrey Tambor’s still got the acting.



Avery Thompson

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Atlanta was such a refreshing new comedy in 2016, and it’s all thanks to Donald Glover. The show is not your average comedy, but Donald is so damn charming and funny in his own way that you just roll with it. You just can’t keep your eyes off of him.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Emily Longeretta

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

How is it even possible that JLD still has never won for this role?

Avery Thompson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

JLD is the best there is. Her performance as Selina Meyer in Veep season 5 was nothing short of extraordinary. I didn’t think it was possible for Julia to get funnier, but she did. Give the lady the Globe she deserves.

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Emily Longeretta

Courtney B. Vance: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

It was a character that you had to hate and you had to route against — and Courtney didn’t play Johnnie Cochran, he became Johnnie Cochran.

Avery Thompson

Courtney B. Vance: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

If anyone gave as commanding a performance as Sarah Paulson on American Crime Story, it was Courtney B. Vance. The actor was an absolute revelation in the role and stood out amongst the rest. He made you cheer, gasp, and cry. Now that’s an actor.

Lauren Cox

Riz Ahmed: The Night Of

Riz’s performance in The Night Of was so powerful that just thinking about it gives me chills. The transformation his character, Naz, underwent while accused of a murder he did not commit was not just heartbreaking, but spellbinding to watch.

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Emily Longeretta

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Some people say that Sarah was meant to play Marcia Clark. I am one of those people.

Avery Thompson

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

There are not enough great things to say about Sarah Paulson. There’s no reason why Sarah shouldn’t win this year. She completely transformed into Marcia Clark and gave the most powerful performance of the year.

Lauren Cox

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

I know that this is pointless against The People v. O.J., but Riley Keough in The Girlfriend Project was just pure magic. The series could have easily been misconstrued under the guise of sex and nudity, but her performance brought redefining depth not just to the show, but her career.

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Emily Longeretta

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

If I could, I’d give everything to Sterling K. Brown. His performance as Christopher Darden wasn’t one that could have been done by just anyone, and for me, he’s taking this hands down.

Avery Thompson

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Last year was totally Sterling’s year to shine. He started off on American Crime Story, and he wowed alongside Sarah Paulson as Christopher Darden. He commanded the screen with his subtle performance and will definitely be taking home the Globe.

Lauren Cox

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Honestly, Avery and Emily said it all already.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Emily Longeretta

Chrissy Metz: This Is Us

This is a toughy, they’re all stunning actresses who face challenge after challenge. Chrissy Metz’s however are not on the surface — it’s mostly an inner battle with herself, and she nails it.

Avery Thompson

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

If Lena Headey doesn’t win this year, we should riot. Listen, I’m the biggest fan of This Is Us, but there’s no denying that Lena’s performance rose above the rest. There was something so unsettling about watching Cersei enact vengeance on those who had crossed her and then lose her final living child, Tommen. Lena owned every single scene, and it would be an absolute shame if she wasn’t rewarded for it.

Lauren Cox

Chrissy Metz: This Is Us

This Is Us has drawn in viewers and captivated them with it’s topsy-turvy family drama, and while Chrissy is just a piece of that puzzle, she pulls at the heart strings in each and every episode. Watching her character deal with deeply internal issues, all of which seem to be affecting her external appearance, is fascinating. She’s made us laugh, she’s made us cry, and she’s even made us angry — and quite frankly, I can’t wait to see what’s next for her as the series continues.

