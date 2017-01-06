Golden Globes: Experts Predict Emma Stone & More Movie Winners — Do You Agree? VOTE

The 2017 Golden Globes will air Sunday, Jan. 5, and after so many amazing movies this year, it’s a tough race in all categories. Experts at our sister site, Gold Derby, have made their picks as to who will go home winners. Find out who they chose now!

La La Land will tie the record for most Golden Globes wins (six) on Sunday, according to predictions made by 17 experts and 2,000 award fans at GoldDerby.com . The romantic musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling enters the contest as the most-nominated film with seven bids. If it snags six, it will tie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and Midnight Express (1978) for a place in the history books. CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR OWN PREDICTIONS ON GOLDDERBY.COM!

La La Land is tipped to win all three of its comedy/musical categories — Best Film, Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Actress (Emma Stone) — as well as for Director (Damien Chazelle), Score (Justin Hurwitz) and Song (“City of Stars”). That would certainly reinforce its status as the Oscar frontrunner for Best Picture. Currently, 23 out of 27 experts back it, giving it 9-to-2 odds to prevail with academy voters.

Only two other films are expected to win multiple awards at the Globes this Sunday: Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight, which are locked in fierce competition to win Best Drama Picture. Twelve experts pick Manchester by the Sea, giving it 1-to-2 odds, while five opt for Moonlight (12-to-5 odds). Manchester by the Sea is projected to win Best Actor (Casey Affleck gets 2-to-13 odds). Moonlight has the best odds to win Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali gets 2-to-9 odds). Viola Davis (Fences) is the overwhelming fave to win Best Supporting Actress (1-to-10 odds).

Natalie Portman (Jackie) is the strong fave to win Best Drama Actress, earning the predictions of 16 out of 17 experts. Victories at the Globes by Portman and La La Land star Emma Stone will set them up as the chief rivalry at the Oscars. Currently, they both have 13 experts at Gold Derby predicting their Oscar wins, but that may change after this weekend.

Here are Gold Derby’s picks for Golden Globe winners:

Best Film Comedy/Musical — La La Land

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Film Director — Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Score — La La Land

Best Song — “City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Film Drama Actor — Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Film Screenplay — Manchester by the Sea

Best Film Drama — Moonlight

Best Film Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Film Supporting Actress — Viola Davis, Fences

Best Film Drama Actress — Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Foreign Language Film — Toni Erdmann

Best Animated Feature — Zootopia

