Courtesy of Twitter

The identity of the man who allegedly killed five and injured 13 at Fort Lauderdale Airport on Jan. 6 has been identified as Esteban Santiago, according to Florida Sen. Bill Nelson. Esteban was allegedly identified from a military ID.

Esteban Santiago is the man who allegedly opened fire at the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale Airport, taking five lives, injuring at last 13 pedestrians, and terrifying hundreds as they ran to clear the scene. TSA confirmed to Florida Sen. Bill Nelson that Esteban is the man being accused of this horrific crime, and it’s alleged that he had a military ID, which is how he was identified. The shooter reportedly landed at FLL on a Canadian flight with the gun checked in his bag. He claimed his bag, went to the bathroom, and loaded the gun before he began firing shots, the Broward Country Commissioner tells Reuters.

RT nbc6: WATCH: People are seen ducking behind cars in deadly shooting at FLL. More here: https://t.co/lzjagJEgOt pic.twitter.com/3ghv99RSIN — morandibuzz (@morandibuzz) January 6, 2017

As we previously reported, the shooter is in custody, however, no motive has been revealed. Hundreds of people could be seen running for their lives on the tarmac as the scene unfolded, leading to unconfirmed reports that there could be a second shooter on the scene after Esteban was taken into custody. Law enforcement flooded the scene in an attempt to get people to safety, and an active search began to find a possible second suspect.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming,” one witness, Gene Messina, who landed at the airport amidst the shooting. “At first I was in shock, but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked.”

Planes that were waiting on the tarmac with passengers already cleared through security began taking off as the chaos unfolded. Photos from the scene show EMTS rolling a stretcher outside the building, along with several passengers crouched down, cowering from the fear of what was happening. See these and more in the gallery above.

