Florida Shooting: Suspect Terrorized Travelers With A Handgun, ‘Took A Knee’ Before Firing

Image Courtesy of TMZ

There are new eyewitness details from the tragic shooting that occurred at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Jan. 6. The shooter, who authorities say killed 5 people and injured 13, used a handgun when opening fire, according to an individual who claims he was at the center of the tragedy.

A witness at the Fort Lauderdale airport claims the shooter appeared to be a white man who used a handgun, as reported by TMZ, Jan. 6. Chenet Nerette was in baggage claim at Terminal 2 when a shooter, who police believe could be Esteban Santiago, opened fire, killing 5 people, injuring 13 and terrifying hundreds of people. The suspect is currently in custody, according to CNN.

The shooter took a knee just before opening fire, Nerette tells the site, seemingly to brace himself before the awful massacre. Listen to him describe the frightening incident, where he says he was just 50 feet from coming face-to-face with the dangerous shooter.

Right after the terrifying shooting, Nerette took out his camera and recorded the shooting aftermath, where you can see terrified passengers scrambling around in fear. To the far right of the footage, you can see individuals huddled around someone who appears to be injured. The video is difficult to watch.

TSA confirmed to Florida Sen. Bill Nelson that Esteban Santiago is the man being accused of the terrifying shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport. The suspected shooter allegedly had a military ID, which is how he was identified. The shooter reportedly landed at FLL on a Canadian flight with the gun inside a checked bag, claimed the bag, and then went to the bathroom, and loaded the gun before opening fire on the innocent people inside the airport, the Broward Country Commissioner told Reuters. We will keep you updated as more details emerge from this awful tragedy.

The Fort Lauderdale Airport is currently closed while authorities sweep the property.

