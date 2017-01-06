Courtesy of Twitter

Now we can finally put a face to that infamous name. Esteban Santiago was identified as the Ft. Lauderdale shooter on Jan. 6, and up until this point, we had no idea what the seemingly faceless murderer looked like. Check out the FIRST pic, right here!

When news broke out of the devastating Ft. Lauderdale shooting, media outlets across the globe were buzzing with the name Esteban Santiago, 26. He was officially identified as the killer who opened fired inside the airport, killing five innocent people and wounding eight. Some details of this mysterious heartless murderer (like his age, American citizenship, Puerto Rican heritage, and New Jersey birthplace) were brought to light on Jan. 6, but this is the first time we’re seeing his face. The picture, which was originally posted to Twitter, shows Esteban sitting in the car with a green scarf around his neck.

According to eyewitness John Schichler, Esteban was dressed in a “Star Wars” T-shirt when he opened fired at random bystanders inside the Delta Air Lines baggage claim area around 1PM. Mark Lea, another witness, told ABC that Esteban was able to reload his 9mm gun multiple times before running out of bullets. What’s strange is that Esteban reportedly sat down on the floor and waited for officers to arrive. Sounds like he WANTED to be caught!

It was later revealed that Esteban signed up to serve the National Guard, but was discharged only four months ago. This could be a possible motive. Esteban might have been carrying a lot of hate, plus, he knew about to get ahold of a gun. He was taken into custody the same day as the tragic shooting and was immediately questioned by the FBI as well as local police. As soon as we know more info, we’ll let you know!

