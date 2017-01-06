Image Courtesy of Brit Awards

Rejoice! New music from Ed Sheeran is finally here and we cannot stop listening his two new singles! To thank his fans for their patience, he dropped not one but TWO brand new songs Jan. 6, and we’ve got them for you here.

It’s 2017 and Ed Sheeran is back! The 25-year-old singer-songwriter took some well-earned time off, but is making his long-awaited return with two new singles that dropped Jan. 6 at midnight EST. “Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one – “Castle On The Hill” and “Shape Of You,” he told fans via his Instagram. They came as a total gift, as he had teased the intros to both of the songs on Jan. 5, but didn’t give us word about titles and also didn’t include any of his vocals. Now that both songs are here, we are putting them both on repeat!

“Shape Of You” has poppy xylophone effects that makes for a totally upbeat song, and includes the lyric, “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover…‬” which he teased Jan. 4. He sings about being “In love with your body” in the chorus, and this could be Ed’s sexiest single ever!

“Castle On The Hill” brings out Ed’s rocker side, with heavier guitar work and a great bass line. It starts off with, “When I was six-years-old I broke my leg,” which is another lyric that he’s been teasing us with. The confessional song about his life’s progression and how the people in it change is a total rush.

His upcoming album is believed to be called Divide album and follows his two smash hits + in 2011 and x in 2014. In Dec. 2015, Ed announced he was taking a break. “Hello all. I’m taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while. I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I’ve missed.”

He signed off with, “To my family and friends, if you love me, you will understand me buggering off for a bit, to my fans, the 3rd album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing. Ed x.” Well, he waited until winter 2017 instead, but if these two songs are any indication, our patience towards his new album is being rewarded greatly!

HollywoodLifers, how much do you love Ed’s new tracks? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.