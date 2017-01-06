Drake Worried Sick For Nicki Minaj After Meek Mill Split: Wants Her To Stay Strong

FameFlyNet

This is SO sweet! Drake is worried sick about a heartbroken Nicki Minaj since her split from Meek Mill, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The rapper wants her to stay strong, and is offering the stunner a solid shoulder to cry on. Here’s the scoop!

Remember when Drake, 30, was totally crushing on Nicki Minaj, 34? We all know he cares about the “Black Barbies” rapper a great deal even if they’re not a romantic couple, and right now, he’s worried sick about her. “Nicki is leaning on Drake and talking to him about her split from Meek [Mill],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She told Drake she’s really worried about Meek because since the split, he’s been doing nothing but turning up, getting drunk in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media.”

Drake knows better than anyone what it feels like to go through a rough breakup. The “One Dancer” hit-maker was head over heels in love with Rihanna for YEARS, and look how that worked out. He publicly declared his love for her at the VMAs, but sometimes things just don’t go as planned. Drake sympathizes with Nicki’s broken heart, and is stepping up to the plate to be a her rock.

Meek on the other hand, doesn’t appear to have to same support system and might be drowning his sorrows with booze. “She told Drake that Meek isn’t even a big drinker like that, and she fears that if he keeps this up he’s going to do something stupid,” the source continues. “Drake‘s taking it all in and feels terrible for Nicki. He told her to stay strong and to try to keep her mind off Meek.” We know Drake is obsessed with Jennifer Lopez right now, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a great friend to Nicki.

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is Drake for worrying about his BFF Nicki?

